Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

International

Our very own Hollywood star

Published

STAR ATTRACTION: Newton's mum is Zimbabwean

We are straight out of the Easter holidays so I will choose to focus on light news. But before I get into the main story, I can’t help but mention that fuel prices have gone up again.

Actually the trend now seems to be that fuel prices go up every month.

A local news site made a comparison of the fuel prices in the region and yes Zimbabwe is the most expensive; God knows why!

Quite disheartening, I must say, considering that our petrol is blended with ethanol, something which should make it cheaper since ethanol is a local product.

In the United States Dollar, Zimbabwe average fuel prices is $1.34, Botswana $0.73, South Africa $1.07 and Zambia $0.97.

I understand there was a P1 ($0.10) increase in fuel prices in Bots at the start of the month but as you can see, you’re still paying well below your neighbours so don’t stress too much!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Anyway we now suffer in silence. Remember how scores of people were badly beaten while others were killed in the 2019 fuel price hike protests. No one wants to take that route again.

Enough about our overpriced fuel, now let’s focus on something lighter.

I have no doubt that you all know the Hollywood actress, Thandie Newton, yes the A-list celeb, but I am not sure if you are aware that she is half Zimbo. Well she is as her mother was from here, somewhere in Mashonaland.

Newton, 48, became a talking point this week when she revealed in an interview with British Vogue that she was reverting to her original name, Thandiwe (loosely meaning beloved) a very common name in Zimbabwe especially amongst the Ndebele people.

The ‘W’ was apparently dropped in a spelling error in the credits to her first film back in 1991.

As a result, Thandie Newton became the widely used spelling of her name and has stuck with the actress for three decades.

All that will, however, be a thing of the past as she now wants her name to be spelt properly.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“That’s my name. It’s always been my name. I’m taking back what’s mine,” declared the ‘Mission Impossible’ star in the interview.

Newton was born in London to a white father, Nick and a Zimbabwean mother, Nyasha.

So you see, she is one of us; she is our sister.

You know how Kenyans went all out about former US President, Barrack Obama being a big part of them and how there were widespread celebrations in that country when he came into office.

Our euphoria hasn’t quite reached such levels of giddiness but there is an obvious happiness that despite her global status, Newton acknowledges her roots, that she has Zim blood.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

YelloCard-Botswana
Advertisement
DStv Botswana
Advertisement
Emergency Assist 991
Advertisement
FNB Botswana

You May Also Like

ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief

News

Suspected electrical cables thief electrocuted

Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old suspected thief suffered severe burns from an electric shock while attempting to steal...

2 days ago
BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right) BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right)

News

Orange Win-a-Benz competition fulfills customer’s dream

It was all joy and happiness for Boitumelo Gaeboloke when he was announced as the winner of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan...

2 days ago
Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office

News

Morupisi gives unsworn evidence in court

“My signing the CMB contract had no bearing at all in the functions of the board” Morupisi The embattled former Permanent Secretary (PSP) to...

2 days ago
DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF

News

BNF dismisses Nkaigwa claims

“This is amateurish for a pastor.” Hunyepa Botswana National Front (BNF) has dismissed utterances made by their 2019 Parliamentary candidate for Gaborone North, Haskins...

2 days ago
When donkeys bite back When donkeys bite back

News

When donkeys bite back

Goat rescue ends in donkey bite for 11-year-old boy Attempting to rescue a goat, an 11-year-old schoolboy was rewarded for his bravery with a...

14 hours ago
CONFIRMING: Sebotho CONFIRMING: Sebotho

News

Khadi kills mother and daughter

Two Werda women got sick and died after drinking traditional beer named Khadi at home in Hereford, about 50km from Werda. The two victims...

14 hours ago
WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed

News

Woman pleads not guilty to pouring hot oil over lover

A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this...

14 hours ago
MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT: Eric Molale MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT: Eric Molale

News

No resources to introduce second administrative authority in GC

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale says government is unable to introduce two administrative authorities in Gaborone City Council (GCC) because...

17 hours ago
Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

Entertainment

Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

It hurts to see some leaders flagrantly flouting covid- 19 protocols when new positive cases are increasing by the day. The latest to be...

14 hours ago

Entertainment

House of fame or house shame?

Shaya had secretly haboured dreams of joining the House of fame, a reality show that was being filmed in Botswana for TV. I mean...

14 hours ago

News

BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case

The Second Vice President of Botswana Landboard Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Boemo Bato has withdrawn her affidavit in a case against...

14 hours ago
Thanks for the memories Mickey Thanks for the memories Mickey

Entertainment

Thanks for the memories Mickey

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of yet another high profile individual. The latest to enter the Pearly Gates is former Bouncer and...

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.