Police investigate Jwaneng court attempted arson

Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court.

Basutli told the Voice Online that they received a report of breaking in from the court security officer on Friday morning at around 4am.

He said the police responded swiftly, but they unfortunately could not find the culprits.

“He reported that he heard some disturbing sound and saw two men in one of the court rooms. I think they realised he saw them and they ran away. When we arrived at the scene, we found the main door of the courtroom broken. There was also four 2 litres and one 5 litres containers of what we suspect to be petrol and a box of matches. We suspect the two wanted to burn the court premises. The investigations are ongoing and no arrest has been made,” said Basutli.

The Chief Registrar, Michael Motlhabi, assured the public and other stakeholders that the files are safe. He said Court Records Management System, retain duplicated electronic files.

“This facility enables us to retrieve any destroyed case files and to continue with court as usual. Deliberately destroying records, as appears to have been the intention in Jwaneng, cannot succeed. We have the electronic disaster recovery system in place. Deliberate acts of arson are not only expensive to the judiciary but they also have detrimental effects on the economy of the country and will be dealt with firmly,” said Motlhabi.