Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police investigate Jwaneng court attempted arson

Published

ILLUSTRATION: Fuel containers

Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court.

Basutli told the Voice Online that they received a report of breaking in from the court security officer on Friday morning at around 4am.

He said the police responded swiftly, but they unfortunately could not find the culprits.

“He reported that he heard some disturbing sound and saw two men in one of the court rooms. I think they realised he saw them and they ran away. When we arrived at the scene, we found the main door of the courtroom broken. There was also four 2 litres and one 5 litres containers of what we suspect to be petrol and a box of matches. We suspect the two wanted to burn the court premises. The investigations are ongoing and no arrest has been made,” said Basutli.

The Chief Registrar, Michael Motlhabi, assured the public and other stakeholders that the files are safe. He said Court Records Management System, retain duplicated electronic files.

“This facility enables us to retrieve any destroyed case files and to continue with court as usual. Deliberately destroying records, as appears to have been the intention in Jwaneng, cannot succeed. We have the electronic disaster recovery system in place. Deliberate acts of arson are not only expensive to the judiciary but they also have detrimental effects on the economy of the country and will be dealt with firmly,” said Motlhabi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Sefelana Hyper
Advertisement
Emergency Assist 991
Taku Ladies Heels
Advertisement
FNB Botswana
YelloCard-Botswana

You May Also Like

News

State drops charges against Moeladilothoko crew

In a brief session that lasted about five minutes before a Serowe Magistrates Court, the state withdrew all charges against the six members of...

4 days ago

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

9 hours ago
DJ N.S.I DJ N.S.I

Entertainment

DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight

Wind down your Saturday with DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight brought to you by The Voice in partnership with United Artists Social Club

1 day ago
Learn African Languages-Setswana Learn African Languages-Setswana

Sponsored Content

Learn African Languages

Enroll for the following African langauge courses at the University of Botswana. UB-Learn African Languages by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd

2 days ago

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.