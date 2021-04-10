Prosecution blunders in child rape case

An attorney representing an alleged child molester has requested Maun Magistrate Court to set the man free after the prosecution failed to produce his psychiatric report as evidence that he was fit to undergo trial.

Peter Keakopa, 46 is accused of raping a now 11-year-old girl of Samedupi settlement who was aged just 9 at the time of the alleged sexual assault in July 2018.

According to court details, the girl was sent to Keakopa’s house to ask for cooking oil on the evening of the alleged attack.

The trial which was supposed to commence last year was postponed so that the two could undergo a psychiatric evaluation to guide the court on how to proceed with the matter.

However, after a lengthy wait for the report, the prosecutor, Paul Basupi told the court this week that the report has mysteriously disappeared from his desk.

“We have looked for it without success, it appears we have misplaced it,” Basupi told court.

Keakopa’s attorney, Lesego Phoi seized the moment and pleaded for the matter to be struck off the roll.

His contention was that Keakopa is seemingly mentally challenged and that in the absence of the medical report, the trial could not proceed.

Nonetheless, the prosecution requested the court to give them the very last indulgence as they expected to have received the copy of the report by Monday next week.

The matter returns to court on 29th April 2021.