Riders braced for Giants Adventure Rally

Muddy Face Spokesperson Lola Berrie says they will together with Tswana Fuel stage a four days Giants Adventure Rally to empower local riders this April.

Speaking to Voice Sport this week, Berrie said the company, Muddy Face Events (Pty) which she co-owns with internationally acclaimed rider, Ross Branch- organizes several Botswana-based events that aim to grow the profile of the country and encourages people to visit and travel Botswana.

She further indicated that they have teamed up with Tswana Fuel to host a magnificent rally. “We have teamed with Tswana Fuel who contributed P25 000 which will be the prize money for the winner and an entry at an international rally which is amazing,” she indicated.

According to Berrie, this rally will be followed by the Plains Adventure Rally between the 30th of September until the 3rd of October and that is when the winner will be announced based on the points accumulated in both events.

Quizzed about the terrain, she said; “We are going to start in Gaborone and venturing along jeep trails to the mighty Soloman’s Wall and back through untouched terrain, all within the Tuli Block. On our trip we will cross the lands of huge vistas, big skies, giant trees and great herds of game and a complete trip is about 1000 Kilometres which I believe will be fun,” she said.

Further explaining the route, Berrie said day one will start from Gaborone to Machaneng which covers a distance of 260 KM of jeep tracks and two pan crossings. Day two, he said, starts from Machaneng to Kwanokeng Lodge, with river riding sections and bush and will cover a distance of approximately 170 KM.

“Day three takes us deep into the Tuli Block for a visit to Soloman’s and a stay at Kwadiwa Ranch Lodge and the last day will be an epic journey along jeep tracks and some cutlines deeper into the Tuli-blocks,” explained Berrie.

The event spokesperson further said every entrant is entitled to choose their mode of travel. “The route will be created for adventure bikes, dirt bikes, rally bikes, quads, side-by-sides and pipe cars. Moreover, the rally bikes are the ones who stand a chance with the P25 000 worth of an international rally entry of their choice while in other categories there will be trophies in place for winners. Competitors can travel in groups of small numbers or individually to test yourself and your skills,” he added.

Quizzed about the number of entries so far, she said; “We already have 20 entries and expecting South African riders but we will restrict the number of entries due to Covid-19 regulations.”

For his part Branch said Go-Rally is aligned to the development of rally racing in the country. “We are trying to empower Batswana riders by this initiative and unfortunately I will not be riding because I am one of the organizers even though I had loved to get on the race,” he said.