State drops charges against Moeladilothoko crew

In a brief session that lasted about five minutes before a Serowe Magistrates Court, the state withdrew all charges against the six members of Moeladilothoko News Boiler.

The accused persons, Tshepho Sethibe, 31, Michelle Teise, 29, Denis Khwinana, 30, Gosego Phohusetso, 24, and Tshireletso Badubi, 28, were facing seven counts of criminal trespass.

The accused are said to have on March 7, 2021, at Thabala, acting together with common purpose unlawfully printed, offered for sale, sold and distributed t-shirts written: “Bring back Obakeng.”

This was in response to the mysterious disappearance of Obakeng Badubi, 37, on January 4, 2021.

The accused’s attorney, Obonye Jonas of Jonas Attorneys demanded the return of his clients’ seized property and his application was also granted.

In a brief interview with The Voice, the first accused- Tshepo Sethibe, thanked his followers for the support they’ve shown him since his arrest.

Sethibe and his co accused vowed to continue doing their work without fear or favour.