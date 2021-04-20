Stretch stretches his vocals

Pop star has high hopes for debut album

Although album sales have generally been on a decline worldwide, local pop artist Ato Ghartey-Tagoe, 26, remains optimistic ahead of his album release on April 23rd.

The album titled ‘Eyiedzi Buyantantshi’ will have about 13 songs. Creating his own unique sound, Ghartey-Tagoe, stage name Stretch, says he infused Ghanaian and Zambian languages in his lyrics, which are his parent’s native tongues.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment this week, the Afro-pop musician said, “I was born in Mochudi but I grew up in Gaborone, my father is Ghanaian while my mother is Zambian. They came here when my father was looking for a job and Botswana became their home hence mine.”

According to Stretch, growing up in Gaborone was always going to influence his love of music.

“My passion started when I was 13 years – I remember deciding to rap at a talent show at Marulamantsi Junior Secondary School (JSS), after that performance the seed was planted for an actual career in music.”

He is not new to the game, with his first official radio single receiving rave reviews back in 2019.

“I released my first official singles titled ‘Senti’ and it did well as it topped the Yarona FM charts and even got me nominated three times at the 2020 YAMAS for Best R&B, Best Collabo, and Best Newcomer, which was really impressive, to be honest.”

Turning his focus to the upcoming debut album, Stretch said his fans should expect a fire album.

He further revealed that he featured other talented local artists such as Jordan MoOzy, SaL Angel, Ms. Abbey, Veezo View, El Zintle, and the late Sasa Klass

He aims to remain aesthetic and different to be able to capture wider audiences.

“I do not want to sound like others, I want to be innovative and be known in the whole of Africa and I can only achieve that by working hard and believing in God!”