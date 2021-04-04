Suicide victim leaves goodbye note for family

Maun police are investigating an incident where a 40-year-old man of Sedie ward committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Maun Police Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, the man was found hanging from a tree by passersby who were collecting firewood in the bush. “On Tuesday at around 4pm we received a report of a man hanging from a tree by a passerby who was looking for fire wood. We immediately rushed to the scene and indeed found the deceased,” Orateng Explained.

Although the reason behind the apparent suicide remains a unknown, the man is said to have left a note bidding his family farewell.

“He left a message telling his family to keep well, but it did not detail the reason behind the suicide.” revealed Orateng.

Orateng has urged people to open up whenever they encounter problems to make it easy for other people to intervene. “A problem shared is half solved, bottling things up can be overwhelming and one can end up committing suicide over issues that could have been resolved,” Orateng Added.

This suicide incident is the second recorded in Maun this month following an incident where a 12-year-old boy was found hanging from a tree at the family home in Maun’s Matshwane ward.