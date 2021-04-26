Suspected car thief denied bail

Village Magistrate, Tshepo Thedi, has remanded in custody a man facing three counts of theft of motor vehicles.

Court heard that the accused person, Morwadi Maselesele Maragwane, on or about the 12th of January 2021, at or near Tlokweng without claim of right stole a white Nissan X-Trail valued at P51 200 belonging to Mogo Auto Electrician.

On count two, the 47-year-old Maragwane on or about the 29th of January at or near Narita Motors in the Kweneng District, stole a black Golf 5 GTI unregistered valued at P80 000 being property of Narita Motors.

On the third count, the accused person on or about the 2nd of February at or near Steady Steps Motors in the Kweneng District, stole a white Mercedez-Benz C200 unregistered valued at P110 000 being the property of Steady Step Motors.

State Prosecutor Detective Superintendent Joshua Ntau told court that he has served the accused and his attorney with their reasons why he is not a bail candidate.

He said on Tuesday last week he received a notice of withdrawal letter from Maragwane’s attorney.

“The stolen properties have been recovered. We were suppose to argue his bail today (Wednesday) my Lady, unfortunately his lawyer has withdrawn on the eleventh hour and he did not give his reasons,” said Ntau.

Magistrate Thedi ordered that the accused be given a chance to respond to the prosecution’s application.

The accused will be back in court on the 27th of May for bail application ruling.