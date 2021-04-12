Connect with us

Suspected electrical cables thief electrocuted

Published

ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief
ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief

Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old suspected thief suffered severe burns from an electric shock while attempting to steal Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) electric cables.

The alleged thief was caught on camera at around 12 midnight on Friday and the video of him going up in flames went viral on social media over the weekend.

Speaking to The Voice Online, Old Naledi Station Commander Nelson Selabe said police received reports from people in the neighbourhood where the incident occurred.
“We suspect he wanted to steal cables because he had a hacksaw and it seemed like he was using it to cut the cables.

The suspect has suffered third-degree burns on his entire body and he is currently admitted at Princess Marina Hospital in a critical condition.

We are yet to locate his family but we have a lead,” said Selabe who went on to warn the public to stop interfering with electrical cables as it is dangerous and can even be deadly.

Selabe also noted that interfering with power cables could also lead to unnecessary power cuts and is therefore a major concern as it affects the economy.

  1. Tshiamo Justice Lepale

    April 13, 2021 at 3:24 am

    Very dump indeed..to whom is he going to sell them..No poor man can buy them.Only people who have money will buy,BIG CATS UNDERCOVER..

