Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Tax increase to erode purchasing power

Published

INSET: Basele

A plethora of taxes and levies introduced at the beginning of this month is expected to erode consumers’ purchasing power, experts have warned.

Speaking to Voice Money, Quantitative Analyst at First National Bank Botswana (FNBB), Gomolemo Basele, said the tax pronouncements for 2021 will undoubtedly erode the purchasing power of local households in the short- to medium-term – especially against a backdrop of low real wage growth and unemployment challenges due to the negative impact of the pandemic on domestic economic activity.

According to recent data from Statistics Botswana (SB), over 15 000 people lost their jobs between the first and fourth quarter of 2020 as employment dropped by 3.1 percent, leading to unemployment rate going up by 1.3 percent, from 23.2 to 24.5 percent during the period.

“As a result, spending on necessities such as food; clothing; housing; and transport will continue to constitute the bulk of household consumption into the medium-term, especially within the lower income bracket,” said Basele.

Basele said they expect that the inflationary impact of these developments – with the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) expected to exert upside pressure across a host of items within Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket – will see the headline figure averaging between 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent this year (compared to 1.9% in 2020).

He stressed that the increase in taxes (VAT, sugar tax, fuel levy increases along with higher electricity tariffs and the possibility of higher rental rates) will exert pressure on household disposable income levels.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The increase in these taxes comes as government attempts to boost its coffers which have seen revenue dwindle in the past years, with the situation having been exacerbated by the outbreak of Covid-19 which negatively affected minerals revenue, Botswana’s key revenue earner.

“The government coffers were not sheltered from the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by severely reduced mineral revenue in the 2020/21 fiscal year, along with the expectation of reduced SACU receipts over the next two years,” explained Basele.

On the other hand, Basele said the pandemic necessitated increased operational expenditure over the 2020/21 fiscal year, with government expenditure expected to continue outstripping revenues over the medium-term.

“Beyond borrowing both domestically and externally, the need for additional revenue necessitated the increases in taxes for certain items – supported by the fact that Botswana has maintained some of the lowest tax rates within the region, especially in the line of VAT,” he said.

kabelo@thevoicebw.com
@Kabelo_Adamson

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Options Shops Botswana
Advertisement
Botho University Botswana - Future with BU
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Suicide victim leaves goodbye note for family

Maun police are investigating an incident where a 40-year-old man of Sedie ward committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon. According to Maun Police Station Commander,...

2 days ago

News

56-year-old man arrested for defiling girl,12

Semolale Police are investigating a case in which a 56-year-old man defiled a 12-year-old primary school pupil on Saturday. According to a neighbour who...

1 day ago

Sports

Riders braced for Giants Adventure Rally

Muddy Face Spokesperson Lola Berrie says they will together with Tswana Fuel stage a four days Giants Adventure Rally to empower local riders this...

2 days ago

News

Mbulawa knocks child dead in tragic road accident

Prominent businessman and Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Regional Chairperson for Maun, Reaboka Mbulawa, is said to be nursing post traumatic stress after hitting and...

7 hours ago
BHC tears over rental arrears BHC tears over rental arrears

Business

BHC tears over rental arrears

Corporation owed P27 million in outstanding rentals As Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) officially introduced new prices for its units this week, they did so...

7 hours ago
Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL

Business

Alcohol ban takes toll on KBL

Profits fall by 21 percent Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited (SBHL) has announced that its associate, Kgalagadi Breweries Limited (KBL) has suffered a 21 percent...

6 hours ago
KB spears to the top KB spears to the top

Entertainment

KB spears to the top

Culture Spears co-lead singer Kabelo Mogwe has released his first single under the all-familiar name ‘Kulenyane’. The song, titled ‘Mogatse KB’ invokes memories long...

6 hours ago
The Mmammidi story The Mmammidi story

Entertainment

The Mmammidi story

In 2019, Tshepiso Marumo was an unemployed Limkokwing University media graduate struggling to get by. Unable to find formal employment within her area of...

6 hours ago
Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful

Entertainment

Theo waga Olopeng’s mouthful

Newlywed Theo Olopeng, the wife of former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Thapelo Olopeng, took social media by storm this...

6 hours ago
Showering in money Showering in money

Business

Showering in money

Tonota youth collaborate to raise funds for their businesses With Covid-19 causing chaos in the business world, 20 pragmatic Tonota youth have come together...

6 hours ago
Celeb edition with Chase Celeb edition with Chase

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Chase

A leading light in the music industry since 1999, including a successful stint in South Africa, Solomon ‘Chase’ Mabutho is surely deserving of legendary...

6 hours ago
Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July

Entertainment

Rakgare confirms National Arts Council for July

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has confirmed that the Botswana National Arts Council will be established in three...

5 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.