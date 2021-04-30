Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Teen driver and girl killed in overloaded vehicle

Published

A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and Magopa settlement, near Shakawe village in the North West district.

Confirming the incident, Gumare police Station Commander, Superintendent Dennis Zilawe said three other people were seriously injured when the station wagon, driven by the now late 18-year-old veered off the road and cut through the bush before it overturned.

“The 18-year-old who lost his life is said to have been driving the overloaded five-seater vehicle. Three people who were injured are currently in hospital. One is at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown, the other one is at Gumare primary hospital while the third is at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun,” explained Zilawe.

The five seater vehicle which was heading to Qangwa from Magopa settlement was carrying twelve passengers at the time of accident.

“We are still trying to establish where the parents were when this happened as the matter is still under investigation,” Zilawe added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

April 20, 2021

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

April 21, 2021

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

3 days ago
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

April 21, 2021

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

April 20, 2021

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

April 18, 2021
DECEASED: Freddie DECEASED: Freddie

News

Mystery death divides family

Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...

3 days ago

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

April 18, 2021
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

April 20, 2021
JAILED: Mfundisa outside court JAILED: Mfundisa outside court

News

“I thought I was reprimanding the child!”

Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...

April 20, 2021

News

BDP poaches AP members in Maun

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...

April 19, 2021
TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole

News

BDF cagey about American soldiers’ mission in Botswana

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has refused to explain the mission of American soldiers who landed in Botswana on Monday this week. In response to...

April 20, 2021
Men in blue spring into action Men in blue spring into action

Entertainment

Men in blue spring into action

Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...

3 days ago

News

WATCH: Suspected human trafficking victim narrates harrowing ordeal

“They suffocated me. Hit me with metal rods. At one point they used something that looked like an Aux cable and inserted it into...

5 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.