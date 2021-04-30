Teen driver and girl killed in overloaded vehicle

A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and Magopa settlement, near Shakawe village in the North West district.

Confirming the incident, Gumare police Station Commander, Superintendent Dennis Zilawe said three other people were seriously injured when the station wagon, driven by the now late 18-year-old veered off the road and cut through the bush before it overturned.

“The 18-year-old who lost his life is said to have been driving the overloaded five-seater vehicle. Three people who were injured are currently in hospital. One is at Nyangabwe Referral Hospital in Francistown, the other one is at Gumare primary hospital while the third is at Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital in Maun,” explained Zilawe.

The five seater vehicle which was heading to Qangwa from Magopa settlement was carrying twelve passengers at the time of accident.

“We are still trying to establish where the parents were when this happened as the matter is still under investigation,” Zilawe added.