Thaelo’s new brand

Following the release of his long-awaited and regionally acclaimed album ‘The Best of’, Francistown-based Gospel artist Kabo Thaelo has come up with a clothing line dedicated to the new project.

‘The Best of Kabo Thaelo- Bakereste ke ta Roma mang’ which took the public by storm was designed and printed at Fashion Tips.

The brand is sponsored by Thaelo and promoted by Lorato Oratile and was officially launched by Councillor Lucas Modiri JoJo a fortnight ago.

T-shirts are selling at P150 and caps capped at P75.