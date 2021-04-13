Thanks for the memories Mickey

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of yet another high profile individual.

The latest to enter the Pearly Gates is former Bouncer and Manager at United and Campers Lounge, Mickey Herbert Changana.

Mickey, as the 49-year-old was popularly known amongst revellers, succumbed to Covid-19 last week at Sir Ketumile Masire after being put in Intensive Care Unit for two weeks.

Known for organising shows and bringing reputable artists to the two clubs that were under his management, Mickey will be missed by many.