That’s a wrap for mme Mathape

Former News Reader and now Director of Broadcasting Services at Mass Media, Keitirele Mathape will be bidding the station farewell.

The lady with a sweet voice that made news an interesting programme to follow on the Station at The Heart of Nation will surely be sorely missed by the masses.

Although details of her departure remain hazy, the little information that landed into Shaya’s ears is that her contract was coming to an end.

Ok, I will believe that for now and wish you well as you embark on your new journey.