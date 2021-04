Newlywed Theo Olopeng, the wife of former Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Thapelo Olopeng, took social media by storm this week when she posted about how a submissive wife should behave.

Theo, who changed her social media name to Theo waga Olopeng on the eve of her wedding, is of the view that women should not irritate their husbands and that a woman can destroy her home with her mouth.

Eish, such a mouthful from the young madam.