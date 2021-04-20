Things they say:

“Don’t send our sons and daughters to die in Mozambique. There is no worthy cause to die for.”
– Senior lawyer Kgosietsile Ngaakagae
Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...
Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...
A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...
Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court. Basutli...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...
Two youthful Maun men who were convicted for raping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years ago...
A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...
BancABC has today announced that a Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank is set to acquire 78.15 percent in BancABC Botswana. This follows a purchase...
The 10th Annual Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) Awards were officially launched last week at the Protea Hotel with union president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane, firmly...
Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...