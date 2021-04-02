TMan’s fine easter groove

Award-winning DJ TMan – The Nation’s Finest – will keep you entertained over the Easter holidays.

The internationally renowned DJ, a two-time YAMA House DJ winner, will be the main guest for The United House Party on Saturday.

With experience from the African Growth and Opportunity Act Expo in New York in America, TMan has also shared a stage with the likes of Brandy, Black Coffee, and Shimza.

The show will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages and kicks off at 1630hrs.