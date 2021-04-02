Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

TMan’s fine easter groove

Published

TMan’s fine easter groove
DJ T-MAN

Award-winning DJ TMan – The Nation’s Finest – will keep you entertained over the Easter holidays.

The internationally renowned DJ, a two-time YAMA House DJ winner, will be the main guest for The United House Party on Saturday.

With experience from the African Growth and Opportunity Act Expo in New York in America, TMan has also shared a stage with the likes of Brandy, Black Coffee, and Shimza.

The show will be streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages and kicks off at 1630hrs.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Options Shops Botswana
Advertisement
Botho University Botswana - Future with BU
Advertisement
Top Line - Botswana
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Motswaledi dumps AP

BPF is not acting in the best interest of the opposition- Motswaledi Gape Motswaledi, the brother to the late Gomolemo Motswaladi the founder of...

3 days ago

News

Covid-19 vaccine rollout hits a snag

“Why do they want to start with us”- Tshimoyapula Cllr While thousands of Batswana anxiously wait for covid-19 vaccine rollout , residents of a...

3 days ago

News

Two drown in Thamalakane and Boro rivers

Police have confirmed the deaths of two men who lost their lives last weekend in separate drowning incidents that took place in Thamalakane and...

1 day ago

News

Mokolobetsi Pelekekae laid to rest

Former Chairperson of North West district’s most celebrated football team, Sankuyo Bush bucks, Mokolobetsi Coolio Pelekekae was this morning laid to rest in his...

1 day ago

News

Man found dead after argument with wife

Woodhall Police are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old man who was allegedly stabbed to death last night at his house in Lobatse. Allegations...

7 hours ago

Business

Public expected to feel the pinch of rising taxes

Thursday, April 1st, marked the beginning of the implementation of a hike in Value Added Tax (VAT), as well as a plethora of other...

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.