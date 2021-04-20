Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Turning trash into treasure

Published

ENTREPRENUER: Nkao Hilary Nkao

Young man gives old tyres new life

Everyday new car tyres are bought to replace old, worn-out ones.

These old tyres pile up at the tire service providers making the surrounding look untidy.

Nkao Hillary of Nkao Grand Designs, a company that specializes in re-cycling tyres, has found a perfect use for old tyres by remodeling them into stylish and elegant chairs and tables.

The 45-year-old says art has always been his first love.

“I have always been an artist, everything that I can imagine in my head I am able to put it down either in drawing, painting and sculpturing of any form of art,” he explains.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although he has had the passion for art since his childhood, Nkao Grand Design was only established in 2018.

“Before I started this business, I had attempted several times to set up shop but went on to assist my sister to manage her security company instead. I was not fulfilled so I eventually decided to do something with my passion for art,” narrates Nkao, his rugged features lighting up as he describes making a living from doing what he loves.

He then started to collect old tyres for free from tyre services on condition that they were solely for the purpose of recycling.

“I get the tyres for free but I have to declare that I am not getting them to sell or use on my car because worn tires can cause accidents. After getting the tyres I buy other materials like the leather for covering, paints and other materials I use for designing,” he says.

Turning trash into treasure

Turning trash into treasure

Even though Covid-19 has affected many businesses, Nkao says his enterprise has not felt too much of a pinch.

“My only challenge is pricing. It takes a lot of time and effort not to mention the cost of material to make a product, but people still want to get them at the a price that would be a loss to me.”

According to Nkao, his target market is just anybody who has an income and interest in beautiful and unique tables and chairs.

“Anyone can come and buy; I have not restricted myself to any group of people. People just come through and buy, especially ever since I started displaying my products on Social Media,’’ he says.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Competition wise Nkao is not worried, as he has not felt threatened because no one has copied his idea for now.

Despite the financial constraints, Nkao is grateful that Batswana are supporting his business.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Sefelana Hyper
Advertisement
Taku Ladies Heels
Advertisement
YelloCard-Botswana

You May Also Like

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

2 days ago

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

7 hours ago

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

2 days ago

News

Police investigate Jwaneng court attempted arson

Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basutli has confirmed that they are investigating a case of attempted arson at the town’s Magistrates Court. Basutli...

2 days ago
DJ N.S.I DJ N.S.I

Entertainment

DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight

Wind down your Saturday with DJ N.S.I on the United Spotlight brought to you by The Voice in partnership with United Artists Social Club

3 days ago

News

BDP poaches AP members in Maun

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...

1 day ago
Learn African Languages-Setswana Learn African Languages-Setswana

Sponsored Content

Learn African Languages

Enroll for the following African langauge courses at the University of Botswana. UB-Learn African Languages by The Voice Newspaper Botswana on Scribd

3 days ago

News

Juvenile convicts get 6 years for rape and robbery

Two youthful Maun men who were convicted for raping a woman during an armed robbery at her home in Thito ward four years ago...

1 day ago

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

9 hours ago

Business

Nigerian bank to acquire a major stake in BancABC

BancABC has today announced that a Nigerian commercial bank, Access Bank is set to acquire 78.15 percent in BancABC Botswana. This follows a purchase...

1 day ago

Entertainment

BOMU justifies appointment of Seabelo Modibe

The 10th Annual Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) Awards were officially launched last week at the Protea Hotel with union president, Phemelo ‘Fresh’ Lesokwane, firmly...

1 day ago
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.