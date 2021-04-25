WATCH: Suspected human trafficking victim narrates harrowing ordeal

Trending
News
Entertainment
News
Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...
News
Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old suspected thief suffered severe burns from an electric shock while attempting to steal...
News
In a brief session that lasted about five minutes before a Serowe Magistrates Court, the state withdrew all charges against the six members of...
News
BRIDE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH GROOM’S DEATH What was meant to be a wedding celebration in Lotlhakane village turned into mourning over the Easter...
News
Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...
News
Thamaga 10 accused of murder, rape and robbery in single night of terror The high-profile trial of 10 suspected members of a notorious Thamaga...
News
Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....
News
How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...
International
We are straight out of the Easter holidays so I will choose to focus on light news. But before I get into the main...
News
Goat rescue ends in donkey bite for 11-year-old boy Attempting to rescue a goat, an 11-year-old schoolboy was rewarded for his bravery with a...
News
Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...
News
A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...
News
The Second Vice President of Botswana Landboard Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Boemo Bato has withdrawn her affidavit in a case against...
News
A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this...
Entertainment
Within her first month as BFA CEO, Goaba Taylor is alleged to have embarked on a spring-cleaning mission already. Shaya has been told that...
News
FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...