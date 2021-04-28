Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

International

What led India to a COVID catastrophe?

Published

We join the rest of the world in praying for India as the South Asian country undergoes the worst COVID-19 crisis we have seen so far.

India is one of the countries that recently donated the Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries, including Botswana.

But just as hope beckoned and the fight against the pandemic seemingly gaining traction, a new wave of infections and deaths have struck India, aggravating an already devastating situation.

Complacency is said to have led the government to lower its guard, allowing most activity to return to almost normal, including weddings, political rallies and religious festivals.

With surging new cases and deaths, India is facing an unfolding COVID-19 catastrophe. Here’s what led the country to this state of emergency.

Video credit: news.com.au

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

 

More Photos
credit: outlookindia.com

Migrant workers leave for their native places during lockdown, amid surge in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi.

Migrant workers leave for their native places during lockdown, amid surge in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi. (Outlookindia.com)

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

April 20, 2021

News

State drops charges against Moeladilothoko crew

In a brief session that lasted about five minutes before a Serowe Magistrates Court, the state withdrew all charges against the six members of...

April 15, 2021

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

April 21, 2021

News

Murdered on his wedding night

BRIDE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH GROOM’S DEATH What was meant to be a wedding celebration in Lotlhakane village turned into mourning over the Easter...

April 14, 2021
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

April 21, 2021

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

2 days ago

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

April 20, 2021

News

Gunmen shoot hitch-hiker in apparent robbery

Police are on the hunt for gunmen who shot a hitch-hiker near Sejelo junction bus stop in Kanye last Sunday. The man was from...

April 18, 2021

News

Man in court for rape of two women

A 45-year-old man suspected to have raped two women from Thamaga village who he had allegedly offered a ride last month after a drinking...

April 18, 2021
JAILED: Mfundisa outside court JAILED: Mfundisa outside court

News

“I thought I was reprimanding the child!”

Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...

April 20, 2021
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

April 20, 2021

News

BDP poaches AP members in Maun

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is said to have last week welcomed the entire Maun West branch of Alliance for Progressives(AP), including the constituency’s 2019 parliamentary...

April 19, 2021
TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole TIGHT-LIPPED: Col. Tebo Dikole

News

BDF cagey about American soldiers’ mission in Botswana

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has refused to explain the mission of American soldiers who landed in Botswana on Monday this week. In response to...

April 20, 2021
Things they say: Things they say:

Entertainment

Things they say:

“Don’t send our sons and daughters to die in Mozambique. There is no worthy cause to die for.” – Senior lawyer Kgosietsile Ngaakagae

April 20, 2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.