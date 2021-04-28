What led India to a COVID catastrophe?

We join the rest of the world in praying for India as the South Asian country undergoes the worst COVID-19 crisis we have seen so far.

India is one of the countries that recently donated the Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries, including Botswana.

But just as hope beckoned and the fight against the pandemic seemingly gaining traction, a new wave of infections and deaths have struck India, aggravating an already devastating situation.

Complacency is said to have led the government to lower its guard, allowing most activity to return to almost normal, including weddings, political rallies and religious festivals.

With surging new cases and deaths, India is facing an unfolding COVID-19 catastrophe. Here’s what led the country to this state of emergency.

