Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

When donkeys bite back

Published

When donkeys bite back
TOOTHY GRIN: Normally docile, donkeys pack a potentially painful bite

Goat rescue ends in donkey bite for 11-year-old boy

Attempting to rescue a goat, an 11-year-old schoolboy was rewarded for his bravery with a nasty bite to the arm by an angry donkey.

The bizarre animal attack played out at Nxamasere village on Monday, with the donkey collapsing and dying soon after his mid-morning mouthful.

Confirming the incident, Shakawe Station Commander, Keitshokile Kebodiretswe, told The Voice the child, a Standard 5 going student, is currently recovering at home.

“The boys left their house to go and buy something from a nearby restaurant. On the way, they found a donkey attacking and biting a goat and they tried to scare it off in order to save the goat. However, the donkey turned its attack on the boys and caught one of them with its teeth on the right arm,” explained Kebodiretswe in an interview on Wednesday.

The boy was then rushed to the village’s health post, where he was treated and discharged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The donkey was forced into a kraal and veterinary officers were called to the scene. However, before they arrived, the animal collapsed and died,” continued the Superintendent.

Samples have been taken to Gaborone for laboratory tests to determine the cause of the donkey’s aggressive behaviour and sudden death.

As a precaution, the bitten boy is receiving treatment for possible rabies exposure.

Rabies, a disease that causes madness and aggression in animals, has been reported in parts of Ngamiland.

It was predominantly found in dogs and goats in villages near the Okavango Delta.

In recent months, cases were reported in Maun, Chanoga, Gomare, Semboyo, Tsau and Kareng.

In January last year, Ngami District Health Management issued an alert on a rabies outbreak, which at the time had begun infecting and killing people in the district.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In September of the same year, another outbreak was recorded in Maun, this time among dogs and cats with Boseja, Disaneng, Botshabelo, Matlapana and Xhabara wards identified as hot spots.

Dr Odirile Thololwane of Veterinary Services, now transferred to Foot and Mouth department, attributed last year’s outbreak to the 2019 drought that forced domestic animals to mix and share pastures and drinking holes with wild animals that carry the virus, including jackals.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

YelloCard-Botswana
Advertisement
DStv Botswana
Advertisement
Emergency Assist 991
Advertisement
FNB Botswana

You May Also Like

ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief ELECTROCUTED: Suspected cables thief

News

Suspected electrical cables thief electrocuted

Old Naledi Police are investigating a case in which a 31-year-old suspected thief suffered severe burns from an electric shock while attempting to steal...

2 days ago
BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right) BENZ COMPETITION FINALISTS: Boitumelo Gaeboloke, Alleta Sibanda and Kago Chawilane(from left to right)

News

Orange Win-a-Benz competition fulfills customer’s dream

It was all joy and happiness for Boitumelo Gaeboloke when he was announced as the winner of a brand new Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan...

2 days ago
Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office Morupisi flanked by his wife Pinnie Morupisi, faces charges on two counts of corruption and abuse of office

News

Morupisi gives unsworn evidence in court

“My signing the CMB contract had no bearing at all in the functions of the board” Morupisi The embattled former Permanent Secretary (PSP) to...

2 days ago
DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF DEFECTED: Haskins Nkaigwa leaves BNF

News

BNF dismisses Nkaigwa claims

“This is amateurish for a pastor.” Hunyepa Botswana National Front (BNF) has dismissed utterances made by their 2019 Parliamentary candidate for Gaborone North, Haskins...

2 days ago
CONFIRMING: Sebotho CONFIRMING: Sebotho

News

Khadi kills mother and daughter

Two Werda women got sick and died after drinking traditional beer named Khadi at home in Hereford, about 50km from Werda. The two victims...

14 hours ago
WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed WALKING WOUNDED: Masia's burns have since healed

News

Woman pleads not guilty to pouring hot oil over lover

A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this...

14 hours ago
MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT: Eric Molale MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT: Eric Molale

News

No resources to introduce second administrative authority in GC

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale says government is unable to introduce two administrative authorities in Gaborone City Council (GCC) because...

17 hours ago
Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

Entertainment

Masitara-the COVID 19 super spreader

It hurts to see some leaders flagrantly flouting covid- 19 protocols when new positive cases are increasing by the day. The latest to be...

14 hours ago

International

Our very own Hollywood star

We are straight out of the Easter holidays so I will choose to focus on light news. But before I get into the main...

14 hours ago

Entertainment

House of fame or house shame?

Shaya had secretly haboured dreams of joining the House of fame, a reality show that was being filmed in Botswana for TV. I mean...

14 hours ago

News

BLLAHWU VP2 withdraws from court case

The Second Vice President of Botswana Landboard Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Boemo Bato has withdrawn her affidavit in a case against...

14 hours ago
Thanks for the memories Mickey Thanks for the memories Mickey

Entertainment

Thanks for the memories Mickey

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of yet another high profile individual. The latest to enter the Pearly Gates is former Bouncer and...

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.