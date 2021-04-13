Woman pleads not guilty to pouring hot oil over lover

A 34-year-old Maun woman accused of almost frying her boyfriend’s penis with boiling cooking oil in a cold-hearted attack appeared before Magistrates Court this week.

In a heated domestic dispute that played out in the evening of 19 November last year, Tebagano Masia is said to have waited for her lover, Boikuelo Mokgethi, 40, to fall asleep.

Whilst her baby daddy snored away, Masia allegedly heated up some oil and then poured it over his sleeping frame, causing burns to his face, chest and thighs.

In a previous interview with The Voice, Mokgethi revealed the red-hot liquid narrowly missed his manhood.

It was heard in court that Masia’s anger was fuelled by her boyfriend’s refusal to withdraw a case of domestic violence he had lodged against her. Mokgethi had reported a case of malicious damage to property and the matter was to be heard before a Customary Court.

During her brief court appearance this Tuesday, charged with unlawful wounding, Masia pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Displaying an extremely relaxed posture, Masia appeared to have fully recovered from the facial burns that marked her cheek during previous court appearances.

For his part, State Prosecutor, Inspector Paul Basupi confirmed investigations were complete.

“The victim has been discharged from the hospital for some time now. We have completed our investigations and are ready to proceed,” declared Basupi.

Masia is due back in court on 29 April for case management.