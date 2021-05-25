Local Instagram sensation and fashionista Charity Baaitse is back with a bang.

Shaya has been following the rich wife of Shadoof Baaitse who had gone into hiding for sometime after their troubles with the law- I mean she was living it off with lavish boat cruises at some of the most expensive cities in the world before her hiatus.

She is now back and is back to advertising her shop Material Girls like never before.

I mean after all that trouble with the law it is good to see the good-looking lady back to serve us with fire online content.

Now invite Shaya over to the glasshouse, we got a lot of catching up to do.