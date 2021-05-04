A leading lady that captures the mind

The Star Drama series launches at Capitol cinema

The Star, a TV drama series currently airing on BofiNet’s VOD (Video on Demand) UPICtv is possibly the hottest local show on air right now.

Centered on a rookie female cop, the 13-episode drama series is centred on the character of an overly positive, overzealous, ready to work, and ready to please newly hired police officer.

Recently Voice Entertainment joined the cast as they launched The Star in a red carpet affair hosted at the New Capitol Cinemas in Gaborone.

Revealing a strong leading lady who bursts into the scene in the opening episode, it is clear that the drama hinges on an ongoing tension between the lead actress, Neo Seetso (overzealous cop) played by Palesa Molefhe, and Kabo Timela who plays Kgotla Modise- a more experienced cop who is partnered with Neo.

As neo navigates her way through her new job, the partners uncover a bigger case and solve a mysterious death of a famous journalist who had been exposing corruption and injustices within the system.

The cast of The Star offers a breath of fresh air to local television by showcasing an impressive local production.

Throughout the drama the storyline had viewers at the edge of their seats particularly in episode 11 called, ‘the betrayal.”

Episode 11 is no doubt the climax and marks the show’s most crucial and pivotal point of the plot with only two episodes to the end when it comes apparent that there is more going on inside this season than is readily available on the surface.