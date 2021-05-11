Alleged child molester mentally fit for trial

A suspected child molester, Peter Keakopa has been found to be mentally fit to stand trial.

Keakopa, 46, has been charged with sexual molestation of a 9 –year- old mentally challenged girl.

When his case returned to court last week Thursday, the prosecution submitted a psychiatric report, which proved Keakopa to be sane.

Since his attorney, Lesego Phoi did not make an appearance in court; Keakopa was given his copy of the report and made aware that he has to prepare for trial.

Keakopa is accused of raping a now 11-year-old girl of Samedupi settlement who was aged 9 at the time of the alleged sexual assault in July 2018.

According to court details, the girl was sent to Keakopa’s house to ask for cooking oil on the evening of the alleged attack.

When she got back she told her aunties that Keakopa had ordered her to sleep on the bed and raped her before giving her the cooking oil and extra foodstuffs which she was not sent to ask for.

The girl’s aunties inspected her private parts and concluded that she had indeed been sexually violated.

However, the trial, which was supposed to commence last year, was postponed so that the two could undergo a psychiatric evaluation to guide the court on how to proceed with the matter.

The results came out recently and Keakopa was pronounced sane while the girl was diagnosed with mental retardation