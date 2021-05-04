Battle lines drawn

Vee and Charmal Gal join forces for charity

Two of the country’s greatest entertainers, Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal will go ‘head to head’ on May 28th in a virtual affair.

The show, which is in partnership with The Voice, is intended to raise funds for local musicians whose pockets have been decimated by Covid-19.

Outlining why he saw fit to get behind such an initiative, Vee told Voice Entertainment, “The truth of the matter is we have people time and again coming to us asking for financial assistance. We can only help so many people because our pockets have also felt the pinch.”

With this in mind, the two titans of the trade decided to join forces for the battle show – which will be streamed live on their Facebook pages as well as The Voice’s.

The concept has enjoyed immediate dividends, with Vee revealing Minister of Employment, Labour, Productivity and Skills Development Mpho Balopi has already pledged P50, 000 towards the initiative.

The ‘Dumalana’ hit-maker appealed to the business community to follow Balopi’s example and donate.

For her part, Charma Gal explained neither she nor Vee will benefit financially from the show dubbed ‘Battle to develop artists’ welfare: Vee vs Charma Gal’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will not be paid for the performance. The proceeds will be used to help others who are not as blessed as we are. But this should also be a wake-up call for artists to take their craft as a business. I know many of us were quite comfortable with the way things were going, so much so that we did not save up for the future,” the superstar said.