BOMU awards consider Covid-19 challenges

Published

MAKING ADJUSTMENTS: Seabelo Modibe

The Botswana Musician Union (BOMU) has moved back the song release date cut off from the initial January 2020 to January 2019.

This comes after a public outcry from artists who felt disadvantaged by the initial announcement that only songs released from January 2020 going forward would be accepted.

Some of the issues raised were that because of the uncertainties that came about as a result of Covid-19 restrictions such as lockdowns and curfew travel restrictions most artists were unable to record full albums and or EPs.

One of the requirements to be eligible to contest for this year’s awards was that an artist and or group should have at least an EP or a full album.

When launching the awards recently-owner of Total Music group-a company co-opted to oversee the awards- Seabelo Modibe noted that this year only works produced and or commercialized in January 2020 will be eligible.

“This time around there will be no best of and or compilation albums. We will only be accepting works from January 2020 and the work should at least have four songs, which is equal to the international practice of an EP. There will also be no best single of the year category as well,” Modibe had said then.

However, BOMU recently changed the goalposts and announced that “The awards will honor musicians and creatives who recorded and commercialized new music between January 1st, 2019 and April 2021.”

There will be a total of 30 categories this year, namely Best traditional Gospel faith album, Best Afro-pop, Best Folk /indigenous music album, Bestselling ringtone/caller tune, best female and male artists as well as the song of the year award.

“We have started engaging all artists on the submission process and encourage them to familiarize themselves with all requirements and ensure they submit their work in the highest quality to allow for seamless adjudication,” Modibe said.

The virtual award will be hosted in Gaborone on July 31st.

