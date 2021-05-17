BOSETU executives survive freak car accident

Botswana Sector of Educator’s Union (BOSETU) Treasurer; Samuel Aboneng, is recuperating at Lenmed Health Bokamoso Private Hospital following a freak car accident that occurred along Sehithwa-Gumare road on Saturday morning.

The accident that took place between Nokaneng and Habu junction in the North West District, reportedly left Aboneng with a slight crack on his skull and another above his eye.

“After the accident we were rushed to Nokaneng clinic where it was confirmed that Aboneng had the most serious injuries among the four of us,” explained BOSETU’s Secretary General, Tobokani Rari in an interview this morning (Monday).

Rari says he had been travelling with other BOSETU executives who included Aboneng, President Winston Radikolo and Vice President Mogomotsi Motshegwe on an official trip, visiting newly opened satellite offices in Kasane and Shakawe, when the accident occurred.

“We started with Kasane. We spent the night in Maun and left the following morning at 06:30 for Shakawe. The intention was to check the new office and have a meeting with the staff before travelling back to Maun,” explained Rari.

Rari was driving and Motshegwa was on the front passenger seat while Aboneng and Radikolo were on the back seat of the Toyota Fortuner.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After about 215 kilometres from Maun and as they were approaching the Habu turn off, a Kudu which was crossing the road at full speed smashed through the windshield, tearing the roof and dropped dead on the spot.

“It happened so fast, its feet got inside but it slid sideways towards the driver’s side and it was thrown off the vehicle,” Rari further narrated the ordeal.

It was Motshegwe who moved swiftly to stop the vehicle as Rari was not responding to the call for him to stop the car as he had temporarily lost consciousness and fortunately his foot was not on the accelerator.

“They later told me I had passed out, but it appears it was just for a short moment and when I did wake up, the car had stopped, thanks to Motshegwa,” he added.

They were then rushed to Nokaneng clinic with Rari complaining of pain in the back part of his shoulder and a headache.

Motshegwe was bleeding as he had a cut on his forehead and arm, while Aboneng was found to have sustained a skull crack and Radikolo escaped unscathed.

They were then taken to Gumare hospital and treated for the minor injuries and discharged.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aboneng who had a more serious injury was transferred to Letsholathebe hospital in Maun as he was feared to be having a possible internal bleeding.

From Letsholathebe he was immediately airlifted to Nyangabwe Referral hospital in Francistown before he was referred to Bokamoso where he is recuperating.