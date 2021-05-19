Republic of Botswana Press Statement: Ongoing hostilities between Israeli Military Forces and Palestinian Militants

The fighting has resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, including women and children, as well as destruction of property.
Hi, what are you looking for?
The fighting has resulted in the loss of many innocent lives, including women and children, as well as destruction of property.
Botswana Sector of Educator’s Union (BOSETU) Treasurer; Samuel Aboneng, is recuperating at Lenmed Health Bokamoso Private Hospital following a freak car accident that occurred...
Marriage preparations took a dark twist in Molepolole last weekend as a groom to be got locked up for threatening to kill his own...
A case in which a Thamaga man and his son are accused of raping a 10-year-old girl is at a stand still after state...
Lusaka Dynamos Secretary, Shalala Sepiso, today confirmed that the club has signed two Botswana women footballers. The duo, Sindy Tsumake and Warona Molete, have...
Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Unions (BOFEPUSU) President, Johannes Tshukudu, says no foreign investors will come to invest in the country, as...
A bitter rivalry between elderly relatives, a 94-year old uncle and his 75-year old nephew over a late woman’s ploughing field has escalated to...
Working more than 55 hours a week can actually cause death, World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed. In a press statement released today, 17th...
Woman admits to arson, blames pregnancy blues After pleading guilty to causing malicious damage to property, a woman who set her baby daddy’s car...
A soldier and a villager in dog fight Molepolole Magistrate court will soon have to decide who is the rightful owner of a black...
Picking a legal brain Having had the privilege of being mentored by some of the sharpest legal minds in the country, Nsi Janet Pabalinga,...
People are so mean I tell you. This week, some sections of the media and individuals from Zimbabwe and Botswana have been making fun...
If she had her way, Botswana People’s Party’s Publicity Secretary, Nono Kgafela- Mokoka would have a ban declared on travellers from India as the...
The market for office space remains weak due to increasing supply from completed construction developments mostly in the Gaborone Central Business District (CBD). The...
A quarterly survey by the Bank of Botswana, known as the Business Expectation Survey (BES), has revealed that local businesses are optimistic about economic...
Salakae and Ramaotwana dropped for preaching Unity Team Restoration, a Botswana National Front (BNF) lobbyist under the party’s Vice President Prince Dibeela is alleged...
Zolasko has established himself as the man to go to for Kwasa/House music following another hit by Commandor Esvarious. Born, Kabelo Small, the new...