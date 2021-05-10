Connect with us

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

Published

IN HOT SOUP: Butale

Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) President, Biggie Butale, is today expected to explain his hand in an alleged sexual misconduct leveled against him by a student party representative.

BPF National Executive Committee (NEC) will convene an emergency meeting this morning in Gaborone.

The Voice is in possession of a leaked statement by the 21-year-old Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) student as she narrates her side of the story.

According to the university student, her encounter with the BPF President started on March 30th when they, together with her cabinet, were looking for sponsorship for their elections.

She alleges: “At the meeting we exchanged out contact details with Butale. The next meeting we were still at his house but i was with Refilwe and Duncan and he requested that my cabinet and my collect quotations of what we wanted.”

In the two page statement, the student further alleges, a week later she delegated her cabinet members to give feedback to Butale and it was at this meeting which she did not attend that he (Butale) insisted to the others that he needed to see her.

According to the statement made by the girl, she further alleges Butale insisted she visits him again in person and she only agreed because she thought it was in relation to their campaign.

They eventually met on April 4th, still at the BPF President’s house and after exchanging pleasantries- the girl alleges, Butale started his misdemeanor.

“I proceeded to show him the pictures we took during the meeting at school. He grabbed my phone and he started going through my gallery and asking questions like do I have a boyfriend? What are my sexual fantasies? I told him I am in a relationship and it was unprofessional for him to ask him such questions. Whilst he was asking me this he was also busy touching my thighs,” the 21-year-old further alleges.

The student further alleges that Butale then invited her inside the house as he said he needed to do something before dropping her off.

Oblivious to Butale’s evil intentions, the young woman says she obliged. “He invited me inside and led me to the living room. Upon entering the living room he pinned me to the wall and took out a condom from his pocket. He demanded we should have sex and I refused. The he unbuckled his belt and trousers to rub his genitals on mine, still I refused. I tried using my hands to block him from touching me and inserting his penis but he kept holding my hands”.

“He then opted to put his penis in between my thighs and thrust until he satisfied himself. I felt his semen dripping down my right leg. He shamelessly showed me the guest room and told me to clean myself up and when I was done he gave me a bottle of water,” he girl further alleges.

According to the girl after the sordid incident, Butale boasted that it was the first time he tried it with a 21-year-old. ”

Audio tapes purportedly between the girl and Butale have since been leaked to the media.

In the audios a voice purportedly of the BPF president can be heard pleading with the girl to meet because” his life is at stake”

In another ealier audio tape, the voice can be heard asking the girl if she did cum.

The Voice tried to reach Butale for comment since yesterday and sent WhatsApp text which he has ignored. The story continues

@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com

