BTU burial society election fever

ANXIETY RISES AS AGM DATE APPROACHES

Managing Director of More Power Investment, a Commercial arm of Botswana Teachers Union (BTU), Solomon Rodgers has rubbished allegations that his company was interfering with the election process ahead of Annual General Meeting. (AGM)

Rodgers’s company whose mandate is to take care of the Union’s investment arm is alleged to be overseeing the election process ahead of Botswana Teachers Union Burial Society (BOTUBS)’s AGM next week.

However in a curt response Rodgers dismissed the allegation as a lie but confirmed that the AGM was going ahead as planned.

“As far as I know everything is going fine,” said Rodgers.

A board that will steer the newly formed BOTUBS will be elected next week at the inaugural AGM.

BOTUBS was registered in January 2020 following a decision to dissolve Botswana Teachers Union Funeral Fund (BOTUFF).

According to an inside source, BTU National Executive Committee now finds itself helpless because it’s membership database is under the care of More Power.

“Our NEC including those who will be contesting for board positions have no access to what is happening because More Power is the only one with access to that information. We fear that elections system is being tampered with,” said the source who went on to claim that complaints of unfair vetting of contestants and keeping the elections committee secret were beginning to surface.

Efforts to get a comment from BTU Secretary General, Agang Gabana failed as his phone rang unanswered.