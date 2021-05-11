Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cattle rustlers sentenced to 7 years in jail

Published

STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene
STOCK THEFT: Foetus and skinned meat at the crime scene

Francistown High Court Judge Bengbame Sechele recently convicted and sentenced two men accused of stock theft to seven years each in jail.

The court heard that on the 20th of September, the complainant Senior Assistant Police Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi received a tip-off that two of his cattle were kraaled at Sesola’s family kraal in Sese in the Mahalapye area.

Lesetedi was in Gaborone and immediately set off for his cattlepost but before he did so, reported the matter to Mahalapye Police Station.

A team of police officers was immediately dispatched to the scene and upon their arrival found the two accused persons loading two fresh carcasses onto a white Land Cruiser.

Inside the kraal were two fresh fetuses indicating that the slaughtered cattle were at an advanced stage of pregnancy.

During mitigation the offenders’ attorney Rabosotho had pleaded with court to be lenient when passing the judgment, as the two were breadwinners. He said if they go to jail for a longtime, it will spell doom for their dependents.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I implore this court to take it into consideration that the accused persons did not benefit from their crime and that a compensation order of P50 000 has been made in favour of the complainant. The motor vehicle used in this crime was also forfeited by the state,” he made a plea

When sentencing the two, Judge Sechele said he had taken into account what was stated in mitigation but also highlighted the fact that the accused were convicted of a very serious offence.

He said stock theft strikes at the heart of an industry that has over the years sustained and defined this country.

Sechele further said the minimum sentence of this type of offence is clear testimony of the seriousness with which this offence is viewed by the law.

“It is indeed worthy to note that the accused persons are repeat offenders. They are persistent in their resolve to deprive the farming community of the fruits of its labour and this, in my view is a factor that I ought to take against them in aggravation. I have not, despite a thorough search found anything that extenuates the offence committed by the accused persons, let alone exceptional. The accused persons are in the circumstances each sentenced to seven years imprisonment which shall be reckoned form the 20th September 2019 being the date that they were first taken into custody,” said Sechele

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. mothusi diteko

    May 11, 2021 at 3:31 pm

    You have not given the names of the accused!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Woman dies in a donkey cart accident

A 59-year-old woman of Lephane ward in Tonota lost her life after a donkey cart she was traveling in overturned yesterday (Friday). The freak...

4 days ago

News

BPF grills Butale over sexual misconduct allegations

*BUAN student narrates her ordeal in leaked statement

2 days ago

Business

Council evicts Francistown market vendors

Tenants at the popular Francistown Central Market Place have been given a month to vacate the historic informal business area. In a letter written...

5 days ago
CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo CONVICTED: Taejoruavi Maekopo

News

Convicted AP man was a first offender

A 2019 Alliance for progressives (AP) council candidate for Gumare-Tubu ward in North West District, Taejoruavi Maekopo, who was recently convicted for raping a...

4 days ago

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender...

4 days ago

News

Robbery suspects denied bail

A Mahalapye Magistrates court this week denied bail to two men Oagile Bareetseng and Keorapetse Gabaotshware who are accused of robbery. The robbery incident...

15 hours ago
OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae OFF THE HOOK: Tshekoyagae

News

Left holding the rings

Couple in court after dreams of marriage fall apart A woman hoping to heal her hurting heart with a big payday left Molepolole Magistrate...

17 hours ago
SET TO SUE: Ledikwe SET TO SUE: Ledikwe

News

Beaten black and blue by the boys in blue

Youth accuses cop of stabbing and shooting him A youth who claims he was beaten black and blue, stabbed and then repeatedly shot by...

12 hours ago
BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes BEYOND THE CALL OF DUTY: The three heroes

News

Fire on the railway

Heroic trio praised for putting out a raging inferno Three brave individuals prevented what could have been an disaster on Monday afternoon, putting out...

17 hours ago
UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert UNDER INVESTIGATION: Pastor Robert

News

Pastor accused of molesting school girl

A famous pastor from Molepolole could find himself in a hell of a lot of trouble following accusations he molested a 16-year-old schoolgirl. 28-year-old...

17 hours ago

News

Game time

VP LAUNCHES GAME FARMING GUIDELINES IN MAUN As part of their efforts to promote optimal use of farming lands, government are looking at ways...

17 hours ago
LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi LENTSWELETAU PARLIAMENTARYCANDIDATE: Gilbert Watshipi

Politics

Parliamentary candidate defies BNF orders

I DO NOT RECOGNISE PARTY STRUCTURE- WATSHIPI Botswana National Front suspended Parliamentary candidate for Lentsweletau/Mmopane has continued to defy party orders to appear for...

17 hours ago
HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile HOPEFUL: Kekgonegile

Politics

BCP SG contest gets hotter

I AM BEST PLACED TO MOVE BCP FORWARD- KEKGONEGILE Having been a President of Botswana Land Boards and Local Government Workers Union (BLLAWU) at...

17 hours ago
Walking with lions Walking with lions

Entertainment

Walking with lions

Meet Gosego Mosweu, a 29-year-old Manageress of Dinaka camp, situated just outside Central Kgalagadi Game Reserve (CKGR). The camp is run by one of...

17 hours ago
Three cheers for De Beers Three cheers for De Beers

Business

Three cheers for De Beers

Diamond giant pays over P12 billion in taxes and economic contribution De Beers Group, through its parent company, Anglo American, has announced it spent...

17 hours ago

Sports

Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be...

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.