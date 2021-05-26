Connect with us

Caught between two ben 10s

Published

FLED HER HOME: Dr Mokotedi

Ben 10 assaults cheating sugar mama, crashes rival’s car

Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Lebogang Mokotedi reportedly went into hiding after her violent younger boyfriend publicly attacked her for a cheating incident.

The 44-year-old Dr. Mokotedi had on Tuesday temporarily fled her home in Chobe ward in Maun, which she shared with 30-year-old Pabalelo Babusi after their allegedly volatile love affair had spiraled into verbal and physical abuse.

Pabalelo Babusi in court

Babusi is said to have caught Mokotedi locked in a local hotel room with another Ben 10 on Friday and went berserk, banging and kicking the hotel door down and to cause an embarrassing scene.

The Ben Ten allegedly got the keys to the terrified sugar mama’s BMW X3’s and rammed it into the new married boyfriend’s car, who happens to be a junior staffer at the hospital.

The matter has since been reported to the police and the unemployed Babusi commonly known as Pablo appeared at Maun Magistrate court on Tuesday morning.

“We were called by the permanent secretary this morning, informing us that she has not reported for duty and that due to recent incidents of abuse she lives in fear,” explained investigating officer in the matter, Andrew Koki Koitsiwe.

Advancing reasons why Babusi had to be kept in police custody, Koitsiwe narrated that Mokotedi and Babusi have a history of a toxic and abusive love affair.

Although they were cohabiting, the investigation officer indicated that the affair had ended in March this year after Babusi assaulted the woman; hitting her with a fist on her cheek during a heated verbal exchange.

Babusi is said to have moved into another bedroom, a temporary arrangement, which was to allow him time to find an alternative shelter.

“Because of the confrontations, assaults, and insults, he caused her to move to Cresta,” stated Koitsiwe in court.

Due to the continued tension in the house, Mokotedi is said to have fled the house and secretly lodged at the hotel. However on Friday, “She followed her to where she was hiding in Cresta hotel. This is where it was said that he did not behave well and even followed her to her room and the hotel security intervened.”

In a fit of rage, Babusi is said to have driven Mokotedi’s vehicle into her new boyfriend’s car causing damages to both vehicles.

“She has demonstrated that she no longer enjoys her private life because he is stalking her. She lives in fear and has absconded work. This is a clear case of gender-based domestic violence and it is the duty of the police to protect these women in any way possible. It is too early to grant him bail because the matter is still under investigation,” added the officer.

He was in fact requesting the court to throw Babusi out of Mokotedi’s house for her safety.

Meanwhile, Babusi asked the court for bail to attend his brother’s funeral, back in his home village, Shoshong.

“My family has been trying to reach me back home, but they couldn’t because I was not reachable and they did not know where I was. I promise if I am allowed out on bail, I will go straight to Shoshong and will only come to Maun when I am needed in court,” he said.

He further explained that he had already sought accommodation from a law enforcement officer friend and that he would stay there every time he comes for court appointments.

Chief magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo preserved his ruling on the bail issue for June 3rd, 2021.

Mokotedi was not in court. However, reached for comment over the phone she said everything that the investigator told the court was not true. “He was misleading the court, but right now I cannot say anything more,” she said in a short interview.

