Celeb edition with Karabo Bosena

When it comes to leading the sports conversation, multi-award-winning sports presenter, Karabo Bosena, takes the ball and runs!

Celeb Edition would have been just another column this week, but in the spirit of the Mothers’ Day week, we’ve decided to celebrate this 29-year-old new mother as she shares her passion for sports and her son, Juan.

For those who don’t know you how would you introduce yourself?

I am Karabo Bosena the sports presenter.

The daughter of Japelo Bosena from Serowe and Thoiwa Magowe from Lesenepole.

I am an older sister to Kemoneilwe Bosena and Juan’s mother.

Aside from sports presenting what other talents do you have?

I am a sports person through and through.

Honestly, everything I do is sports-related somehow.

What do you do for fun?

My fun is staying home and watch everything sports-related, while of course playing with Juan.

How would you say COVID-19 has affected your life?

Maaaaaan, Covid -19 has badly affected me.

I mean for some of us to make money we have to be working and doing sports, but now that it is suspended there isn’t much to do.

Also, I don’t have any MC gigs because of the absence of sports activities.

So it is tough.

Do you ever get people to stop you in the street and ask you about football?

All the damn time.

The question is always “who taught you football?” But nowadays because of the Covid-19, people often ask when the football will resume.

What was the least amount of money you ever poured petrol for?

P50. We get broke sometimes (giggles)

Who is your favourite singer?

Frank Franco Lesokwane

How has motherhood changed your life?

At first, everything used to be about me, these days everything is about Juan.

I can’t spoil myself without thinking about my little man.

So basically priorities have changed.

What are the five things that people don’t know about you?

• I am short-tempered

• I played football at Junior school and Senior school where I captained Selebi-Phikwe Secondary School.

• I laugh a lot

• I can easily cut bad people off

• I am the jealous kind of girlfriend