Celeb edition with Latonde

SETTING THE TONE: LaTonde

Having started his career in showbiz on the planning and organising side, LaTonde is quickly becoming one of the music industry’s stars attractions.

The 29-year-old’s latest single, ‘Askies’ spent five weeks at the top of the Yarona FM Hot 40 chart, a prolonged stint that saw LaTonde gain special recognition in a new initiative from the station.

Congratulations on the success of your chart-topping single ‘Askies’. What does this accolade mean for you as a fairly new artist?

It is really a big deal for me and also a proud moment.

I was the second recipient of such an award [top the chars for four weeks] and that meant a lot to me and my team.

We are now motivated to do more.

Any plans to drop an album or EP?

Yes, definitely.

‘Thandile’ is the first single out of the coming EP.

We will drop another single after this then release the EP.

Look out for interesting features as well!

You have taken the industry by storm; what would you say is different about your music?

The amazing thing about Amapiano is that there are no rules to it as opposed to other genres.

It is flexible to modify it to the kind of feel you want.

I went for more BW relatable content to make sure we are separated from the giants of Amapiano.

I believe if your own people understand you first it will be much easier for the world to follow.

For those who have never met you, how would you introduce yourself?

A breath of fresh air and energy.

There are too many problems in the world right now, we all need positive, good vibes and energy and that is what I bring to every table.

What can government do to cater to the entertainment industry as well as protect citizens’ lives?

There is always talk of an inclusive government but that’s all it is, just talk.

If the government included more of the stakeholders in their strategic planning a lot would be better for any industry.

The mindset needs to change all around, it is no longer just ‘boraskanta’, it is business, it is a way of living and this industry needs to be prioritised just like any other.

But government aside, most of the local music industry’s problems are self-inflicted!

What is the one lesson you have taken away from the Covid-19 pandemic?

That we are never really in control of nature and what it may decide but we do have control over how we adapt to its changes.

You can choose to drown with the problems nature poses towards you or you can see the opportunities, not only to survive but to win while at it!

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I set my alarm on odd numbers e.g 06:57 or 06:13
2. My favorite genre of music is Rhumba
3. Contrary to popular belief, I am extremely shy
4. I am a school dropout
5. I am from a small village called Magotlhwane (half Shona/ half Ngwaketse)

