Celeb edition with Thato Kavinja

25-year-old Thato Kavinja has propelled himself to the top of the music scene with his fascinating track ‘Ko Seronga’.

Officially released this week, the catchy song has captivated listeners throughout Botswana with its raw, incredibly unique feel.

Celeb Edition catches up with the man of the moment for a quickie….

For those who don’t know you, please describe yourself.

I am a 25-year-old man raised in Maun.

I am into comedy and music.

I am of the view that songs can be made out of any beat so I like listening to a lot of beats across all genres.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am a hard follower of God and love studying the bible to grasp the concept of salvation; I can talk all day about that subject of salvation.

And how would you describe your genre of music?

This genre is a new kind we came up with with my cousin, Lesedi Timone.

He is actually the one who called me Koolkat.

The genre is called ‘Motyiko’ a combination of rap/afro-beats/ kwasa and the main ingredient being the North West languages, Seyei, Tawana, Mbukushu, etc.

We intend to release more music introducing this genre to the whole country and share what we have.

What inspired ‘Ko Seronga’?

I was just listening to a few instrumental beats freshly downloaded as usual to record something.

When that one came in it took me back home, years back when we were young boys enjoying the wonderful experience of living in Seronga.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So the beats were nostalgic of my childhood memories.

What does ‘re tjika nkhorongo’ mean?

It is a game played in a similar way to darts but we use the outer part of watermelon after it has dried up.

I am actually going to interview some elders from Seronga when we shoot the video so they explain further.

The single was officially launched this week, can we expect a full album or EP soon?

Sometime this year we are introducing the Motyiko genre with an album with more music from the North.

How would you say the song has changed your life?

To be honest when we recorded the song I did not for one second think it would be this big.

The song has brought joy to a lot of people even those who don’t understand the lyrics.

Even people outside Botswana have reached out, which shows just how massive the song has become.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I finally have a chance to play my part in the music industry of Botswana and that is a privilege I am grateful for.

Getting to know you a little better, give me one weird food combination you eat?

There is a meal called BUADI Maun, back in Seronga we will enjoy it a lot, but whenever I tell people about it here they laugh in humorous disgust.

If you know how bogobe jwa lerotse is prepared, a picture that but instead with fish replacing lerotse.

They say it’s like someone chewed a whole fish and pap for you but it’s not, it’s actually a great meal.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Definitely Jennifer Aniston (Rachel from Friends).

I wouldn’t want to say who locally….

Speaking of locally, which local artist would you like to work with?

DJ Latimmy – I believe his art is rich.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I met Chuck Norris when I was a kid, he visited Gunn’s Camp where my mother worked as a Chef for years

2. I dropped a single titled ‘Tlatsa Lebala’ back in 2017 and was amongst the crowd that walked with Kast from Rasesa to River Walk. The song got me nominated as Minister of Entertainment back in college

3. I almost drowned when I was young

4. I am a great cook

5. I read the bible a lot