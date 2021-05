Zolasko has established himself as the man to go to for Kwasa/House music following another hit by Commandor Esvarious.

Born, Kabelo Small, the new kid has released a single called, Katara Ena in which he features Kwaito Mental.

Although the song has some resemblance of some old beats from the Zolasko Productions, the flair of the guitar and lyrics can send dancers to the dance floor.

It is a song worth having for Kwasa/House music lovers.

RATINGS: 6/10