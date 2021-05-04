Congrats to the Seretse’s

Congratulations are in order for Lawrence Seretse, the Editor for Gazette on his marriage.
Seretse tied the knot with Gorata last week and Shaya takes wishes the two nothing but a blissful
Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...
Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...
Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...
Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....
How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...
FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...
Former Member of Parliament for Maun East, Konstantinos Markus, has defended his wife-Pearl Markus, rubbishing social media allegations that she slept with local musician,...
Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...
Shaya has always been a follower of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare but since allegations that he was...
Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...
Manake’s affairs rock the BDP Amid a controversial cabinet reshuffle and claims of insurgency in the Botswana Democratic Party, reports that Assistant Minister Beauty...
Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...
*Blows up baby daddy’s Corolla outside police station A Mmankgodi woman who set fire to her baby daddy’s car, effectively blowing it up outside...
A youthful step-mother has left Tonota residents in shock after she allegedly beat up her 4-year-old step-daughter to death. Mpho Tebogo, 22, is said...
Francistown police have finally arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the recent murder of Bangu Lowani. The suspect was detained on Monday afternoon...
A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and...