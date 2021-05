More skeletons are expected to tumble out of the COSBOTS closet following the sudden suspension of its CEO, Lesego Selotate.

According to a little birdie, a whopping P30 million has been left unaccounted for at the organisation as investigations into the matter continue.

And might I just add that the names that have been leaked to Shaya, wow! I mean even that outspoken guy who is very intelligent but vocal, I never expected much from him.

Watch this space.