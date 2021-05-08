Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Court gives green light to delayed road project

Published

The Court of Appeal has upheld an Appeal by Landmark Projects (PTY) LTD, Van & Truck Hire PTY LTD to be awarded the tender for Tshesebe-Mosojane-Masunga Road project.

The High Court held that Cul de Sac was entitled to be awarded the tender after the company challenged the processes and factors that influenced award to the two companies.

Other appellants were the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board; The Attorney General; Zebra Construction; and Independent Complaints Review Committee (IC).

Landmark, VTH JV bid was P379.3million; Bango/Zebra JV was P391.6million, whilst Cul de Sac was P407.3 million.

At some stage Cul de Sac was disqualified for non- responsiveness on grounds that it had no experience in road construction, but was reinstated at the instance of the Board to which it had complained.

The evaluation committee recommended Landmark/VTH JV since it was the lowest bidder among responsive bidders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Initially, the Ministry of Transport and Communications had made a recommendation to the Board for the tender to be awarded in line with the evaluating committee’s report.

The Board did not accept the recommendation, reasoning that the project was under the Government Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) which policy stipulated that projects should not be awarded to any entity which had already benefitted from the program. This factor was initially left out at the Invitation to Tender Stage.

The Board had noted that Landmark/VTH JV had an existing project under the program and therefore was not entitled to another award, but the recommendation was returned for reconsideration.

The ministry then recommended the award to Bango/Zebra JV being the next lowest cost responsive bid to which the Board responded in the affirmative on 12th September 2019.

After the Board had a debriefing session with Landmark/VTH JV and Cul de Sac PTY LTD and the two became aware that ESP Policy consideration played a huge part in the awarding of tender to Bango/Zebra JV.

The two bidders immediately lodged a complaint to the Board, with Landmark/VTH JV questioning the introduction of ESP factor, whilst Cul de Sac argued two factors; ESP policy and that Bango had already benefitted from ESP.

The second argument was that Landmark/VTH JV had failed to satisfactorily complete their projects on schedule.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, a Fact-Finding mission was sent to assess the Landmark/VTH JV project in Thalamabele-Mosu road and were satisfied with the performance.

The Board dismissed the complaints by the two companies, but they separately approached the Independent Complaints Review Committee (IC) which convened in December 2019.

“The authenticity of the minutes of that meeting has been stridently challenged by Cul de Sac in court proceedings, arguing that the there was no meeting held to consider its appeal and that those minutes were bogus and contrived,” says the Court of Appeal ruling.

The High Court record shows that that Landmark/VTH JV complaint against introduction of ESP factor was upheld and that Cul de Sac was dismissed.

It also found that the letter notifying Cul De Sac of its dismissal was unprocedural.

The Court of Appeal set aside the High Court verdict and remitted the matter back to the Independent Commission for the MTC to recommend the award of the tender to Landmark/VTH JV.

The C/A was not satisfied with Cul de Sac experience in road construction and ordered it to pay the costs of the appeal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

April 27, 2021
DECEASED: Freddie DECEASED: Freddie

News

Mystery death divides family

Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...

April 27, 2021

News

Markus defends wife in adultery allegations

Former Member of Parliament for Maun East, Konstantinos Markus, has defended his wife-Pearl Markus, rubbishing social media allegations that she slept with local musician,...

April 30, 2021
Men in blue spring into action Men in blue spring into action

Entertainment

Men in blue spring into action

Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...

April 27, 2021

News

Step mom remanded in custody for murder of girl, 4

A youthful step-mother has left Tonota residents in shock after she allegedly beat up her 4-year-old step-daughter to death. Mpho Tebogo, 22, is said...

5 days ago
Rakgare goes into hiding Rakgare goes into hiding

Entertainment

Rakgare goes into hiding

Shaya has always been a follower of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare but since allegations that he was...

April 27, 2021

News

Francistown murder suspect arrested

Francistown police have finally arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the recent murder of Bangu Lowani. The suspect was detained on Monday afternoon...

4 days ago

News

Did the police boss sleep on the job

*Police officers who flew Masisi to Banyana farms tested positive *SADC meeting could not go ahead without Masisi

6 days ago
CONTROVESIAL: Manake CONTROVESIAL: Manake

News

Woman of power

Manake’s affairs rock the BDP Amid a controversial cabinet reshuffle and claims of insurgency in the Botswana Democratic Party, reports that Assistant Minister Beauty...

April 28, 2021
HOT TEMPER: Thobega HOT TEMPER: Thobega

News

Jealous woman admits torching lover’s car

*Blows up baby daddy’s Corolla outside police station A Mmankgodi woman who set fire to her baby daddy’s car, effectively blowing it up outside...

April 27, 2021

News

Teen driver and girl killed in overloaded vehicle

A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and...

April 30, 2021

News

WATCH: Suspected human trafficking victim narrates harrowing ordeal

“They suffocated me. Hit me with metal rods. At one point they used something that looked like an Aux cable and inserted it into...

April 25, 2021
What led India to a COVID catastrophe? What led India to a COVID catastrophe?

International

What led India to a COVID catastrophe?

We join the rest of the world in praying for India as the South Asian country undergoes the worst COVID-19 crisis we have seen...

April 28, 2021

News

Woman dies in tragic pothole accident

A 43-year-old woman died from road accident injuries after the car she was travelling in hit a gaping pothole, along Sehitwa-Habu road and ejected...

April 27, 2021
MADE TO PAY: Kenanao MADE TO PAY: Kenanao

News

Runaway mum made to pay

*Husband to receive P12,000 in skipped child maintenance *Failure to pay, jail awaits A runaway mum has until 23rd July to pay her husband...

4 days ago

News

Aspiring BOSETU President cries foul

Aspiring President of Botswana Sectors of Educators Trade Union (BOSETU), Mpho Maruping, has accused rivals of underhand tactics in the run up to the...

April 28, 2021
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.