Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Cricket teams brace for action

Published

PRACTICE: Botswana cricket teams preparing for tournaments

Nearly a year without any sporting activity, Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) is eagerly assembling its Under-19, Senior Men and Women national teams ahead of upcoming international tournaments.

Excited at the prospect of returning to action following a dry spell of competitive cricket due to the Covid-19 social distancing regulations, BCA Secretary General- Sumod Damodar, this week said although sporting activity is still suspended at club level, they can at least take heart from the upcoming national assignments.

“The Under 19 boys are busy preparing for the Africa Division Two Qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup that will be held in Tanzania this August. If we are successful in that tournament we will proceed to Division One where we will join the rest of the teams that have qualified already and it is going to be staged in Nigeria this November,” he said.

The senior men’s team is preparing for the T20 Qualifiers that will be held in South Africa this October and also for the Africa Qualifiers that will be held in Nigeria in December.

The women’s teams on the other hand will host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa Women’s Qualifiers in September before jetting off to Rwanda early next month to compete in a friendly tournament that will involve six teams.

“Cricket has been absent for over a year now hence we are looking forward to actively compete and represent our country well. Secondly, it is important for the rankings because these are all ICC tournaments that afford us a chance to participate at global stages such as the World Cup,” Damodar said and added that the coaches are working tirelessly to bring the teams up to speed for these particular tournaments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Taxi man whipped for stealing tyres and a battery

A Maun taxi man was on Wednesday morning saved the agony of going to prison for stealing car tyres and battery from his friend’s...

4 days ago

News

BOSETU executives survive freak car accident

Botswana Sector of Educator’s Union (BOSETU) Treasurer; Samuel Aboneng, is recuperating at Lenmed Health Bokamoso Private Hospital following a freak car accident that occurred...

1 day ago

News

Groom arrested for threatening to kill own mother

Marriage preparations took a dark twist in Molepolole last weekend as a groom to be got locked up for threatening to kill his own...

2 days ago

News

No social worker for father and son rape case

A case in which a Thamaga man and his son are accused of raping a 10-year-old girl is at a stand still after state...

2 days ago

Business

National Lottery delayed as bidders fight in court

Negotiations for the signing of a contract between the Gambling Authority and Growminds Africa (PTY) LTD to kick off the National Lottery may take...

4 days ago

Sports

Lusaka Dynamos signs two Botswana women players

Lusaka Dynamos Secretary, Shalala Sepiso, today confirmed that the club has signed two Botswana women footballers. The duo, Sindy Tsumake and Warona Molete, have...

3 days ago

News

SoE keeps investors away – BOFEPUSU

Botswana Federation of Public, Private and Parastatal Unions (BOFEPUSU) President, Johannes Tshukudu, says no foreign investors will come to invest in the country, as...

4 days ago

News

Over 55 hours of work per week can be deadly- WHO

Working more than 55 hours a week can actually cause death, World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed. In a press statement released today, 17th...

1 day ago
Semumu Samaxa Semumu Samaxa

News

Elderly men fight for dead woman’s estate

A bitter rivalry between elderly relatives, a 94-year old uncle and his 75-year old nephew over a late woman’s ploughing field has escalated to...

7 hours ago
IN TROUBLE: Thato Thobega IN TROUBLE: Thato Thobega

News

I was depressed

Woman admits to arson, blames pregnancy blues After pleading guilty to causing malicious damage to property, a woman who set her baby daddy’s car...

7 hours ago

News

Whose dog is it?

A soldier and a villager in dog fight Molepolole Magistrate court will soon have to decide who is the rightful owner of a black...

7 hours ago

News

Ban travellers from India- BPP

If she had her way, Botswana People’s Party’s Publicity Secretary, Nono Kgafela- Mokoka would have a ban declared on travellers from India as the...

9 hours ago
As the court pleases As the court pleases

Entertainment

As the court pleases

Picking a legal brain Having had the privilege of being mentored by some of the sharpest legal minds in the country, Nsi Janet Pabalinga,...

7 hours ago
Construction projects saturate office space market Construction projects saturate office space market

Entertainment

Construction projects saturate office space market

The market for office space remains weak due to increasing supply from completed construction developments mostly in the Gaborone Central Business District (CBD). The...

7 hours ago

International

It’s our bridge also

People are so mean I tell you. This week, some sections of the media and individuals from Zimbabwe and Botswana have been making fun...

7 hours ago
DETERMINED: Dibeela DETERMINED: Dibeela

Politics

Dibeela’s faction suffers death blow

Salakae and Ramaotwana dropped for preaching Unity Team Restoration, a Botswana National Front (BNF) lobbyist under the party’s Vice President Prince Dibeela is alleged...

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.