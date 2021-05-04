Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Critical thinker

Published

SPEAKS OUT: Kgoroba

The UDC is in turmoil we cannot afford to get entangled in – Kgoroba

The Former Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Sedirwa Kgoroba is not one to keep his opinion to himself.

Of late the outspoken Kgoroba has been issuing controversial statements on social media platforms that rubbed many of his party colleagues at Alliance for Progressives (AP) the wrong way.

At the beginning of this month he issued a statement through a video, calling for an elective congress of the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s leadership.

However, that did not end there as he further released another statement directed at his party President, Ndaba Gaolathe.

“If not mistaken I heard your detail about the new Botswana ten or more times and you repeated the same story again in your visit to Mogoditshane. Mr President I advise you to close that chapter because we know what the new Botswana should look like,” reads part of his statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engages the former MP who has asked his President Ndaba to stop wasting his energy and time by preaching about the new Botswana but draw the map and strategy as to how they will get there.

Q. Did you see yourself losing to incumbent MP Tumiso Rakgare?

I never saw it coming because I served to the best of my ability and our party offered the best realistic manifesto.

Q. Where do you think you lost it?

I suspect rigging is responsible for my loss although there is not enough evidence but conviction is plenty.

Q. You have been making statements and the latest being the one you asked Ndaba to explain how the new Botswana would be achieved. Why?

Yes, it is true I said that because Ndaba is spending too much time on the vision which we all love and have bought into, now we need to dwell on how we get to the promised land.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Q. Do you think the platform (social media) you are using to address him is the right one?

Public platforms become a necessary evil when push comes to shove.

Q. The ways you have been vocal, are you not afraid that you may end up being sanctioned by the party leadership?

I don’t have a problem with being sanctioned so long as I know I am on the side of righteousness.

Q. Do you have respect for your party president though?

Yes I have plenty of respect for my president but not afraid to address him where I feel he is losing it.

People often confuse the two. Our leaders should put self-serving agendas aside and indulge in that which is good for the bigger picture.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

We have plenty self- serving leaders within the opposition and if we’re not careful their self-interest will be our downfall but my hope remains very much alive that we will overcome that.

Q. What is your take on the new cooperation that your party is having with UDC?

As far as I know we are not joining the UDC but rather forming a pact with the UDC and other parties.

Q. What kind of partnership do you prefer?

The UDC is in turmoil. We cannot afford to get entangled in it therefore I prefer the pact model.

Both AP and BPF should opt for a pact with UDC rather than joining it.

Q. AP is already losing members who are retracing their footsteps back to the BDP. What do you think could be the reason?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Those going back to the BDP are broke and desperate to feed their young families not that I am not broke but I have been broke several times before and have mastered the art of going through that.

Q. Do you still want to contest for elections?

Like Gomolemo Motswaledi would put it tlaa be go le thona ga nkaske ka ema

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

News

Couple dies in road accident

Gaborone West Police have confirmed the death of a couple who lost their lives in a car accident in Mogoditshane along Molepolole road on...

April 20, 2021

News

‘Bangu didn’t deserve to die like that!’

Slain man’s brother urges police to catch mystery killer Two days before his 22nd birthday, at around 8pm on Friday evening, Bangu Lowani was...

1 week ago

News

Lentsweletau missing man laid to rest

Decomposed remains of a Lentsweletau man, 32-year-old Tebogo Mokokong, who went missing last month, were laid to rest this morning (Wednesday 21st), at the...

April 21, 2021
DECEASED: Freddie DECEASED: Freddie

News

Mystery death divides family

Siblings accuse stepmom of killing son The mysterious death of 37-year- old Metsimotlhabe man has caused a deep rift in his family leaving his...

1 week ago
Man hangs himself after being denied sex Man hangs himself after being denied sex

News

Man hangs himself after being denied sex

Unable to accept his girlfriend’s refusal to have sex with him, a frustrated 30-year-old man reacted by stabbing her several times before hanging himself....

April 20, 2021
NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi NO WIFE BUT PLENTY OF CASH: Senwedi

News

ZCC pastor fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking

How much money can fix a broken heart? For 46-year-old Kaboyaone Senwedi, P20, 000 will have to do. That was how much Matshelagabedi Customary...

April 20, 2021
Let them go to war Let them go to war

News

Let them go to war

FORMER BDF COMMANDERS SUPPORT DEPLOYMENT TO MOZAMBIQUE “ISIL will fight back and possibly even attack us on home ground,” Mokgware Botswana Defence Force Commander...

April 21, 2021

News

Drunk driving school head sentenced

A convicted drunk driving headmaster has been banned from driving for a period of a year effective from last week Tuesday, by a Molepolole...

April 20, 2021
Men in blue spring into action Men in blue spring into action

Entertainment

Men in blue spring into action

Shaya joined his friends this weekend at one of the busy spots in Gaborone for socially distanced chillers. Whilst we were having our fun...

1 week ago

News

Markus defends wife in adultery allegations

Former Member of Parliament for Maun East, Konstantinos Markus, has defended his wife-Pearl Markus, rubbishing social media allegations that she slept with local musician,...

4 days ago
Rakgare goes into hiding Rakgare goes into hiding

Entertainment

Rakgare goes into hiding

Shaya has always been a follower of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare but since allegations that he was...

1 week ago
Moswaane's suitors Moswaane's suitors

Entertainment

Moswaane’s suitors

Francistown West MP Ignatius Moswaane has endured a turbulent, extremely difficult 12 months. Following the death of his wife last July, the maverick MP...

April 20, 2021
CONTROVESIAL: Manake CONTROVESIAL: Manake

News

Woman of power

Manake’s affairs rock the BDP Amid a controversial cabinet reshuffle and claims of insurgency in the Botswana Democratic Party, reports that Assistant Minister Beauty...

6 days ago
JAILED: Mfundisa outside court JAILED: Mfundisa outside court

News

“I thought I was reprimanding the child!”

Zim man jailed for assaulting 17-year-old girl “I am asking for forgiveness. I thought I was reprimanding the child but ended up assaulting her...

April 20, 2021
HOT TEMPER: Thobega HOT TEMPER: Thobega

News

Jealous woman admits torching lover’s car

*Blows up baby daddy’s Corolla outside police station A Mmankgodi woman who set fire to her baby daddy’s car, effectively blowing it up outside...

1 week ago

News

Teen driver and girl killed in overloaded vehicle

A 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy died in a freak road accident that occurred on Tuesday in a gravel road between Qangwa and...

4 days ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.