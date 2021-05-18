Connect with us

Dibeela’s faction suffers death blow

Published

DETERMINED: Dibeela
DETERMINED: Dibeela

Salakae and Ramaotwana dropped for preaching Unity

Team Restoration, a Botswana National Front (BNF) lobbyist under the party’s Vice President Prince Dibeela is alleged to have suffered a death blow by the loss of its core members.

The lobbylist or faction has parted ways with its aspirant Secretary General, Noah Salakae and his Deputy, Nelson Ramaotwana over the weekend.

The two are said to have been dropped after they advised Dibeela to consider unity with BNF President, Duma Boko’s Team Stability.

According to a source, Team Restoration held a meeting in Mogoditshane on Saturday and took a decision to drop the two as they were compromised.

“They have been preaching unity and now they are seen as enemies by their faction,” said the source.

The two lobby lists that are preparing to face each other for the BNF Central Committee positions have been busy campaigning on social media platforms.

One of the major setbacks for the Dibeela team was when it lost its aspiring Vice President, Patrick Molutsi who opted to contest for party Chairmanship under the Boko team.

“We are struggling to find a replacement for Organising Secretary after Tona Mooketsi dropped us so is the position for Deputy SG,” said the source.

When contacted, Ramaotwana said he was away attending a funeral but confirmed having preached unity.

“Unity is one of the pillars of our party and it cannot be ignored,” he said.

DROPPED: Salakae

Team Restoration’s Assistant Campaign Manager, Mosethwane Mosethwane refused to comment while Salakae said that he has been busy soliciting fund for his election petition bill.

“I have been getting calls from people asking me the same but never looked into it because of my tight schedule,” added Salakae. Efforts to get a comment from Dibeela hit a snag, as his phones were not answered.

