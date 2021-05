The United House Party will tomorrow host DJ Collaps, a man who became popular in the city after getting a slot as resident DJ at United Cafe and Durban Bar.

DJ Collaps started his job in Francistown in 2008 before relocating to the city.

He was part of Toropo Ya Muka and even featured in some gigs in Mafikeng, South Africa.

The show kicks off at 1630hrs and streamed live on The Voice Newspaper and United Artists Facebook pages.