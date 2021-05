Local artists are getting the Amapiano right with DJ Gouveia’s latest release being one of the tunes to look out for.

In the hit titled, Thandiwe, Gouveia features Kabelo Tiro known as Skavenja.

Tiro brings that much-needed sweet voice to the beats making it a hot tune.

In his vocals, he calls people to come for prayers.

RATINGS: 8/10