DJ TMan aka The Nations Finest is spreading his wings with the opening of his DJ lessons at United lounge.

TMan offers two months of DJ lessons, music production, and mentorship.

The lessons which cost P750 per month also take learners through DJ equipment.

The popular DJ sprung into the entertainment scene after coming into contact with Robbie Rob who mentored him.

He counts being a resident DJ at Yarona FM and YAMAS Best House DJ amongst his achievements.