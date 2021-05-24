Double murder case moved to High Court for trial

The infamous double murder case in which Moabi Molapisi is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend last year June was has been referred to the High court by a Maun Magistrates court.

The matter that was heard before the magistrate court involved murder of Molapisi’s mother, Kehetwe Molapisi whom he allegedly killed on 29th June, 2020 at her house in Matlapana ward in Maun.

Molapisi is said to have hacked his mother, Kehetwe Molapisi, to death with an axe on June 29th, 2020 at her house at Matlapana ward in Maun before he drove almost 900 kilometers to Ramotswa where he allegedly attacked and killed his ex-girlfriend- a 24 year old nurse, Gofiwa Kabelo.

Still in Maun case, Molapisi is facing three other charges, including breaking in, obtaining by false pretences and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Molapisi is said to have forced entry into his mother’s bedroom by breaking the door with an axe.

Further after the brutal murder, he is alleged to have taken her mother’s vehicle and drove to a Shell filling station in Sedie ward in Maun, where he is said o have filled it up with more than P800 worth of fuel and sped off without paying for it.

He has since suggested that the unlawful use of the motor vehicle charge was ridiculous and claimed that he has been using his mother’s car for the past five years because she had “authorized” the use.

He has since been remanded in custody.