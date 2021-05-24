Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Double murder case moved to High Court for trial

Published

ACCUSED: Molapisi

The infamous double murder case in which Moabi Molapisi is accused of killing his mother and ex-girlfriend last year June was has been referred to the High court by a Maun Magistrates court.

The matter that was heard before the magistrate court involved murder of Molapisi’s mother, Kehetwe Molapisi whom he allegedly killed on 29th June, 2020 at her house in Matlapana ward in Maun.

Molapisi is said to have hacked his mother, Kehetwe Molapisi, to death with an axe on June 29th, 2020 at her house at Matlapana ward in Maun before he drove almost 900 kilometers to Ramotswa where he allegedly attacked and killed his ex-girlfriend- a 24 year old nurse, Gofiwa Kabelo.

Still in Maun case, Molapisi is facing three other charges, including breaking in, obtaining by false pretences and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Molapisi is said to have forced entry into his mother’s bedroom by breaking the door with an axe.

Further after the brutal murder, he is alleged to have taken her mother’s vehicle and drove to a Shell filling station in Sedie ward in Maun, where he is said o have filled it up with more than P800 worth of fuel and sped off without paying for it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He has since suggested that the unlawful use of the motor vehicle charge was ridiculous and claimed that he has been using his mother’s car for the past five years because she had “authorized” the use.

He has since been remanded in custody.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Business

Sefalana opens 35th store in Ramotswa

Sefalana continued with its expansion drive in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector on Friday when it opened doors to its 35th Shopper...

23 hours ago

Business

January food import bill stood at P800 million

Inflation expected to soar Figures from the government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana show that by January this year, the food import bill stood...

3 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.