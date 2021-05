With eight albums under his belt, Tebogo Oduetse has finally released a song that will put him on the map.

Going under the name Dr. Papa Tiah, Oduetse has dedicated the song Hamba Corona to the Covid-19 Task Force.

In a successful effort to make the gospel music genre contemporary and appealing to a wider audience, Hamba Corona is a catchy/Gospel/house tune.

RATINGS: 7/10