Dramaboi’s drama

Rapper speaks out

Despite his bloodshot, haunted eyes, a local rapper, and one of Botswana’s best lyricists, Dramaboi speaks with energy and fierce conviction.

Like many in an industry crippled by Covid-19 and its restrictions, he has had it hard.

The last year has taken its toll, as the artist readily admits.

“I won’t sit here and live my life according to people’s expectations. I would rather be that guy who tells the truth. You guys [media] make it difficult for people because they want to now portray a certain lifestyle,” Dramaboi tells Voice Entertainment.

Asked to explain further, he says “I have not had it easy because there is no money. We have been locked away for almost two years now and not even the President wants to address us. The government is not saying or doing anything to addressing us about the situation. We also have bills to pay bigger than their egos!”

For a man who once insisted on P100, 000 performance fees or nothing at all, these lean times are even harder to stomach.

“What does that have to do with anything?” he demands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I mean if we are willing to pay international artists even more than that why can’t we pay the same to a local artist who has just as much influence? Why do we question me just because I was vocal about my worth?”

Over the weekend, two of his colleagues, Vee Mampeezy and Charma Gal, donated a carwash to the ‘Wa makeishane’ star to help him make ends meet. The donation comes after the duo, in partnership with The Voice, launched a campaign that will see them battle it out on stage to raise funds to assist local artists.

“Government is not doing anything. This Covid-19 thing is just a game, it is just a joke! Everyone is always in crowded places and we need to work. How is it that as a government they can’t address us at least if they don’t plan on doing anything about the situation?” Dramaboi lashed out.

His car wash is now fully operational in Mogoditshane. The rapper also dropped his latest single this week, dubbed ‘Tswarelela’ as he desperately attempts to get back to doing what he does best: releasing great music.