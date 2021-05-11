Dynamos blown away

Zambian club to sign Tsumake

Having blown the coaches away with her skill and determination during her trial, Sindy Tsumake is expected to be a Lusaka Dynamos player by the end of the week.

In an exclusive interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday, the Zambian club’s Secretary, Shalala Sepiso confirmed they will offer the 33-year-old midfielder a contract within the next couple of days.

Tsumake left for Zambia last Monday for a two-week trial with the Lusaka-based outfit, who play in Zambia’s top division, the Super League.

However, the technical team have been so impressed with the former Tonota Diamond Girls player they are desperate to secure her services before the trial ends.

“The league here is very competitive and she has to work hard on her level of match fitness as Botswana league has been on break for a long time. From this Thursday I will be talking to her former club management to assist with an International Transfer Certificate,” revealed Sepiso, adding she will be offered a one-year contract.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For her part, Tsumake, who last won a national team call-up ten years ago, said signing for Dynamos would be a dream come true.

“The club management is very supportive and I stay in a comfortable camp house. They provide everything for me and allowance for transport as the training ground is far. I have met my homeboy Mothusi Cooper who is playing for the men’s team and he pledged his support. I hope they will be done with paper work soon and I can start playing,” said Tsumake, buzzing with excitement at the thought of such an unexpected, exhilarating twist to her career.